Vehicles drive cautiously through heavy snow at Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, outside Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Las Vegas saw some significant snow from a winter storm Wednesday night. But many valley drivers may not be used to seeing a dangerous road condition called black ice.

The Nevada Department of Transportation offers these tips on what to do if you encounter black ice while driving:

— Don’t panic or overreact.

— Allow the vehicle to pass over the ice and avoid abruptly hitting the brakes.

— Try to keep the steering wheel straight.

— If your vehicle begins to fishtail or slide, gently turn the wheel in the direction of the skid and slowly remove foot from accelerator.