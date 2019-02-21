Las Vegas saw some significant snow from a winter storm Wednesday night. But many valley drivers may not be used to seeing a dangerous road condition called black ice.
The Nevada Department of Transportation offers these tips on what to do if you encounter black ice while driving:
— Don’t panic or overreact.
— Allow the vehicle to pass over the ice and avoid abruptly hitting the brakes.
— Try to keep the steering wheel straight.
— If your vehicle begins to fishtail or slide, gently turn the wheel in the direction of the skid and slowly remove foot from accelerator.