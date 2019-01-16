A cluster of long-awaited Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp openings are finally slated to occur this weekend.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to I-15 northbound, I-15 southbound and to U.S. Highway 95 southbound are all slated to open at 6 a.m. Sunday. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to I-15 northbound, I-15 southbound and to U.S. Highway 95 southbound are all slated to open at 6 a.m. Sunday. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cluster of long-awaited Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp openings are finally slated to occur this weekend.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to I-15 northbound ramp, which has been closed to traffic since August 2017, and the trio of Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to I-15 northbound, I-15 southbound and to U.S. 95 southbound, are all slated to open at 6 a.m. Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

All traffic heading toward the freeway from Martin Luther King Boulevard will now enter at the entrance near Ashley Furniture, replacing the former onramp loop to I-15 southbound, which is no longer in existence.

“The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 northbound ramp, which had been closed since August 2017, was repaved, widened and slightly reconfigured for improved safety and greater efficiency,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesperson.“The Martin Luther King Boulevard ramps improvements include, among other things, eliminating a loop ramp that caused confusion and slowed traffic.”

Martin Luther King Boulevard’s major overhaul will create a feeder-like roadway paralleling I-15 for improved performance and accessibility, Illia said.

The work is part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue. The project is 92 percent complete and slated to finish in July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.