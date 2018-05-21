Las Vegas traffic nightmare begins as EDC comes to an end

Traffic started backing up before 5 a.m. and many festival-goers tried to get a jump on the 130,000 or so EDC attendees who remained until the very last beat of this year’s event.

Traffic from the Electric Daisy Carnival heads southbound on Interstate 15 as seen from the Craig Road overpass and I-15. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Electric Daisy Carnival has come to a conclusion and with the end of the three-day festival, Monday morning commuters heading south on Interstate 15 can expect long delays.

Congestion was already getting heavy from the Lake Mead Avenue exit and traffic on I-15 heading south into Las Vegas was almost at a standstill.

The Nevada Highway Patrol advises using surface streets when possible.

In 2017, the post-EDC traffic jam lasted until about 9 a.m.

Las Vegas police also said there were 166 ejections and 28 felony arrests overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.