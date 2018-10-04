Las Vegas will have flurry of freeway closures this weekend

The Transportation Department this week also announced lane and ramp changes south of the Spaghetti Bowl, which went into effect Wednesday morning.

A flurry of closures will hit Project Neon this weekend.

U.S. Highway 95 will be closed at Interstate 15 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Interchange ramps will remain open, but I-15 and U.S. 95 ramps to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 95 will be redirected to Bonanza Road during the closure. Southbound traffic will be redirected to Martin Luther King Avenue, Symphony Park Avenue and Grand Central Parkway to get back on the freeway.

The northbound offramp from I-15 to Sahara Avenue will also close at the same time of the freeway closure. Drivers will be redirected to the Charleston Boulevard exit, westbound to Rancho Drive and southbound to Sahara.

A new on-ramp will make the southbound lanes of I-15 accessible directly from Charleston Boulevard. The ramp had been closed since February, the Transportation Department said.

Southbound drivers exiting to Sahara Avenue will temporarily exit before the offramp to Charleston, the agency said. The southbound offramp to Charleston is a right-hand exit.

Project Neon, in its third and final phase, is 85 percent complete, the department said. The project is expected to be complete next summer.

