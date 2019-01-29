Lawmakers look to keep road to smarter transportation clear in Nevada

State lawmakers will look to avoid being roadblocks as southern Nevada further drives into the future of technology.

The Nevada Tech Caucus toured the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's traffic management center on Jan. 28, 2019, receiving updates on various technology-related transportation projects. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Clifford Fontaine and John Arias explain the benefit of using the Waycare program at the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's traffic management center on Jan. 28, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shital Patel, manager of traffic operations and project management, demonstrates Audi's "Countdown-to-Green" program, Jan. 28, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State lawmakers will look to avoid being roadblocks as southern Nevada further drives into the future of technology.

The Nevada Tech Caucus took a look Monday at the latest technology being deployed on Las Vegas valley roads at the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada traffic management center.

Made up of nine state assembly members and five state senators, they are dedicated to informing their colleagues in the state Legislature on technology issues.

The caucus was on its southern Nevada tour, which touched on how technology impacts multiple aspects of life in Nevada, from gaming and water management to transportation.

“The practical application of technology in everyday life like traffic management, making traffic more efficient, being able to predict where accidents might occur,” said Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas and member of the caucus. “That’s ultimately going to lead to a better driving experience, as hundreds of thousands of Nevadans are on these roadways every day.”

With most technology used in transportation projects needing some form of legislation to approve it, Yeager said it’s the Legislature’s goal to not stand in the way of potential growth.

“On the transportation side we want to make sure we don’t put up any impediments or barriers to what we’ve seen, whether it’s autonomous vehicles, traffic management or anything else,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re not overly restrictive and we’ll see where the technology goes.”

Some of the technology demonstrated to the caucus Monday was the Keolis autonomous shuttle, Audi’s countdown to green program and Waycare, a provider of artificial intelligence-based mobility products and services for smart cities.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Clifford Fontaine applauded the Waycae program, saying that pairing it with smartphone navigation app Waze, used on a tablet in a trooper’s vehicle, has streamlined road response on valley roadways.

When a call comes in and a trooper is dispatched, it will pop to the top of the screen on Waycare, where troopers can see where the incident is located. It can also bring up camera views of the incident, allowing for the ability to ensure a proper response before the troopers arrive.

“This has come to great help of me personally on Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue,” Fontaine said. “When it sounded like it was a minor crash, looking at the cameras, I could see all the lanes were crashed. So, we knew before we even got there that we were going to need way more assistance.”

The NHP works in conjunction with the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol, which also has Waycare-enabled tablets on board its vehicles, and other agencies when responding to an incident on valley freeways.

Working with Legislative members and the people they represent, Yeager said one concern is the safety of data being used in technology-driven transportation programs.

“There are concerns about who owns that data, how’s it going to be protected, and (how to) make sure that it’s not going to be hacked into,” Yeagar said. “That’s one of a few concerns, but our main goal is to make sure we don’t get in the way.”

Francis Julien, Keolis Las Vegas operations general manager, said some of the main reasons the company chose Las Vegas for its year-long autonomous shuttle pilot program is the willingness of politicians to spearhead innovation and the transportation commission being a singular group. The pilot program ended in November, giving almost 35,000 rides on its loop in downtown Las Vegas.

“If we were to go in Los Angeles, we would have to contact 166 different agencies to be able to sync with all of the traffic light management’” Julien said. “Here (Las Vegas) it’s just one call.”

With Gov. Steve Sisolak replacing outgoing Gov. Brian Sandoval, Yeager said he sees many of the same goals going forward, with a focus on diversifying the workforce. That’s something technology jobs play a big role in, he said.

“We’re a week out from the start of this Legislative session, and we have 14 members here spending an entire day learning about this technology,” he said. “We want to be accessible, we want to help educate other members of the Legislature, so I think that’s one of the main goals today. The legislators here are approachable, and we’re ready and willing to hear new ideas and hopefully move the state forward.”

