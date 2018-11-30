Long-term closure set for Charleston Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas

As Project Neon reaches the 90 percent complete mark, another long-term closure associated with it is set to get underway.

(Getty Images)

As Project Neon reaches the 90 percent complete mark, another long-term closure associated with it is set to get underway.

Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction from Shadow Lane to Interstate 15 starting Sunday and continuing through mid-March, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported Friday.

The 100-day closure is needed to widen Charleston Boulevard and construct a slip-ramp from eastbound Charleston Boulevard to Martin Luther King Boulevard. All I-15 freeway ramps to and from Charleston Boulevard will remain open during the closure.

Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue is slated for substantial completion this summer.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.