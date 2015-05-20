Look out for downtown road closures Thursday through Memorial Day

A pair of unrelated special events will close city streets in downtown Las Vegas Thursday and through the Memorial Day weekend.

Pedestrians cross Main Street amidst construction in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May `19, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

A pair of unrelated special events will close city streets in downtown Las Vegas Thursday and through the Memorial Day weekend.

Several streets surrounding the Fremont Street Experience will close for the setup of a festival for the three-day Punk Rock Bowling festival downtown beginning Thursday.

Sixth and Seventh streets between Mesquite and Stewart avenues will close at 7 a.m. Thursday. Stewart Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets will close at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Punk Rock Bowling is a bowling tournament at which punk rock music is played during competition. It’s scheduled Saturday and Sunday at bowling centers at Sam’s Town, Texas Station, the Gold Coast and the Suncoast.

The event also includes a punk rock music festival, which this year will feature Rancid, Refused and Dropkick Murphys at a festival site on Stewart Avenue between Sixth and Seventh.

All closures are expected to end by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Detours will be posted to guide traffic around the street closures.

A second unrelated event will close traffic on Fremont Street between Ninth and 14th streets from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The annual Las Vegas Carnaval parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., and feature an international collection of floats, bands and cultural groups in bright costumes with Carnaval queens representing each country and culture.

The parade route will run on Fremont from 14th Street toward Fremont East to Ninth Street. The parade might also affect traffic on Ninth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th streets and Maryland Parkway where they cross Fremont.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Find him on Twitter: @RickVelotta