Lyft releases list of most popular Las Vegas destinations

The annual list of the most popular destinations for Lyft drivers in Las Vegas saw a slew of new entrants, executives with the ride-hailing company said on Tuesday.

Lyft driver Laury Stoeser drives to the Caesars Palace ride-hailing pick up location in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Fans wait for the next band during the Warped Tour at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 29, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Entertainment operates PT's and Sierra Gold taverns. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In 2018 Las Vegas Athletic Clubs will open an eighth location in the new Union Hills development in Henderson. (courtesy)

The annual list of the most popular destinations for Lyft drivers in Las Vegas saw a slew of new entrants, executives with the ride-hailing company said on Tuesday.

PT’s Pub was deemed the “most visited bar” in the valley, ending Top Golf’s two-year reign in the category, officials said during their third annual “Lyftie Awards,” which highlight where riders spend their time in Las Vegas.

“The Lyfties are a way for us to recognize the places that truly make Las Vegas unique and to say thank you for sharing a ride with us,” said Yacob Girma, Lyft Nevada’s general manager, in a statement.

This year the restaurant category was split into two sections, with the Carnival Buffet at the Rio named the “most visited restaurant for brunch,” while Chinatown favorite Pho Kim Long was the “most visited restaurant for late night,” Lyft revealed.

The versatile Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, which hosts concerts, music festivals, Raiders and Golden Knights watch parties and more was named the “most popular concert venue.”

When riders look to get their health kick in, Las Vegas Athletic Club was a popular choice as it was named the “most visited fitness studio/gym.”

Although it could be argued that it’s not an actual neighborhood, it’s no surprise that the Strip made the list, topping the “most visited late night neighborhood” category, with Caesars Palace named the “only in Las Vegas” choice.

New users can use the code LYFTIES18 for $5 off of the first two rides to anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley, including the winning destinations.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.