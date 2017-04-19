Lyft will open new ‘hub’ in Las Vegas

A Lyft van sits at First Friday in downtown Las Vegas on July 1, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ride-hailing company Lyft on Wednesday will open a new “hub” in Las Vegas, where drivers can sign up for work, get a background check and conduct vehicle inspections, company officials said.

The 4,000-square-foot office at 7255 S. Tenaya Way is roughly quadruple the size of the temporary space that housed Lyft over the past year at 900 Karen Ave., said Yacob Girma, general manager for Lyft Las Vegas.

Lyft operates in cities across the country, but has only six hubs.

“Being one of six hubs in the country shows we’re investing in the Las Vegas community,” Girma said. “We had a temporary space in Las Vegas but wanted to wait until we grew the market to a good level before we moved somewhere larger.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

7255 S Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89113