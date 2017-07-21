Man dies after dump truck overturns in Pahrump

A 78-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Pahrump.

Donovan Bockstadter, 78, died Wednesday after a dump truck he was driving overturned in Pahrump. Nevada Highway Patrol

Donovan Bockstadter, 78, died Wednesday after a dump truck he was driving overturned in Pahrump. Nevada Highway Patrol

A dump truck left the roadway and overturned on Wednesday morning in Pahrump. Donovan Bockstadter, 78, died in the crash. Nevada Highway Patrol

A 78-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Pahrump.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver, later identified as Donovan Bockstadter of Pahrump, was driving a white Freightliner dump truck west at about 6:30 a.m. on West Bell Vista Avenue, east of Spring Meadow Road.

The truck crossed the center line and eastbound travel lane into the desert terrain south of the highway, according to the Highway Patrol. The truck rotated clockwise and overturned.

Bockstadter was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.