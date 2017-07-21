ad-fullscreen
Traffic

Man dies after dump truck overturns in Pahrump

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 3:25 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2017 - 3:26 pm

A 78-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Pahrump.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver, later identified as Donovan Bockstadter of Pahrump, was driving a white Freightliner dump truck west at about 6:30 a.m. on West Bell Vista Avenue, east of Spring Meadow Road.

The truck crossed the center line and eastbound travel lane into the desert terrain south of the highway, according to the Highway Patrol. The truck rotated clockwise and overturned.

Bockstadter was declared dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

