Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Las Vegas

A 40-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday on Kyle Canyon Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Just after midnight Saturday the man was traveling eastbound on Kyle Canyon Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway near mile marker six, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The man died at the scene. Buratczuk said investigators suspect the man was impaired.

The Clark County Coroner will release the man’s name after family has been notified.

