Man who died in I-15 crash near Moapa was Wyoming professor

Gustavo Marcelo Sbatella Photo provided by University of Wyoming

The motorcyclist who died Wednesday after a crash near Valley of Fire State Park was a 52-year-old assistant professor at the University of Wyoming.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said heavy rain contributed to the crash that killed the man, Gustavo Marcelo Sbatella of Powell, Wyoming.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin confirmed that Sbatella was a faculty member. Sbatella was an assistant professor of irrigated crop and weed management at the Powell Research and Extension Center.

Sbatella received his doctorate in agronomy from the university in 2006 and began working for its Department of Plant Sciences in 2014, according to his faculty page.

He crashed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday while traveling south on Interstate 15 near mile marker 81, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

