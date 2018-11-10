Marathon to force road closures along Strip, downtown this weekend

The Rock and Roll Marathon will cause road closures throughout the weekend along the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard, at Interstate 15 exit ramps, and in downtown Las Vegas.

Runners make their way to the finish line during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The main closures on Sunday will start as early as 9 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at the Strip, according to the marathon’s website. Drivers on I-15 will be unable to use eastbound exit ramps from Charleston Boulevard to Russell Road from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed most of Sunday from Sunset Road to Ogden Avenue, with sections of the road open to traffic at different times, according to the marathon’s website.

The event’s 10K starts at 4 p.m. and the full and half-marathon starts at 4:30 p.m. About 40,000 registered runners are participating in the Sunday races, according to event organizers.

The events, which include a 5K on Saturday, are expected to draw about 250,00 people in total, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kendall Bell said Thursday.

Saturday road closures

Road closures Saturday will last from about 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the Strip and include both directions of West Resorts World Drive, northbound of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, and eastbound on Bridge Lane. Different sections of the roads will reopen to drivers earlier in the night.

Sunday closures on Las Vegas Boulevard

Drivers should expect Las Vegas Boulevard to be completely shut down from downtown to Sunset Road throughout the day Sunday, Metro said.

The longest road closure will be from 9 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound from Spring Mountain Road to Flamingo Road. The northbound section will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Both directions of Las Vegas Boulevard from Sunset Road to Harmon Avenue will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., though closure of the northbound lanes will start an hour earlier.

Sunday downtown road closures

Las Vegas Boulevard going north into downtown will be closed from Spring Mountain Road to Ogden Street from 2:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m., with St. Louis to Ogden remaining closed until 9:30 p.m.

Entire sections in both directions of Carson Avenue, Seventh Street, Fremont Street, Main Street, Oakey Boulevard, Casino Center, Utah Avenue, Third Street, Colorado Avenue, Fourth Street, Bridger Avenue, Clark Avenue and Bonneville Avenue will be closed at different times from about 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Veterans Day road closures in downtown

In addition to the racing events, the Veterans Day Parade will close streets even earlier in downtown Sunday. Closures of Fourth Street between Coolidge and Ogden avenues will begin at 7 a.m., and sections of Ogden near Fourth Street will be closed for the parade, which starts at 10 a.m., according to the city.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.