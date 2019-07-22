Maryland Parkway closed north of airport for police barricade

Streets are closed in a central Las Vegas neighborhood as police work a barricade event that began with a domestic disturbance early Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department vehicles at a barricade situation in the 5400 block of South Maryland Parkway on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Rio Lancanale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Streets are closed in a central Las Vegas neighborhood as police work a barricade event that began with a domestic disturbance early Monday.

Maryland Parkway is closed in both directions from East Russell Road to East Hacienda Avenue, said Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield.

The incident began shortly before 4 a.m. when officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the 5400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Police said witnesses said a man was threatening a woman with a knife and dragging her into an apartment. Arriving officers located the apartment and the suspect has refused to come out.

SWAT and crisis negotiators have been sent to the ongoing incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.