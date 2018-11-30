MegaBus to end Las Vegas to Arizona trips on Friday

There is one less option for those traveling between Las Vegas and Arizona.

MegaBus will end its service between Las Vegas and Arizona effective Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (Courtesy: MegaBus.com)

Low fare bus line MegaBus is cancelling its service between Las Vegas and Phoenix, Glendale and Tempe, Arizona, after just six months, effective Friday.

The UK-based company began the service at the end of May, touting trips as low as $1 during the first two days of the service’s offering period and as low as $14.99 during normal operations.

“After reviewing the trial results, Megabus.com has chosen to leave the market,” said Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs, Megabus.com North America.

MegaBuses are known for their double decker vehicles, low cost, free Wi-Fi and in-seat charging ports.

Megabus serves over 100 cities in North America, between the U.S. and Canada.

The last trip between Las Vegas and Arizona will be on Friday. The 7 a.m. Las Vegas to Tempe bus and the 4:15 p.m. bus from Tempe to Las Vegas will be the last buses serving the market, Hughes said.

Las Vegas residents can still book low price trips on FlixBus, a similar low-cost bus line that began offering trips between Las Vegas and Phoenix at the end of May. FlixBus trips originating in Las Vegas ending in Arizona include Phoenix, Tempe and Tucson, Arizona, offering similar amenities to MegaBus, including free Wi-Fi, and in-seat power outlets.

