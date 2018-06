Northbound Decatur Boulevard was blocked at Vegas Drive for several hours after a rollover crash early Friday morning.

Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash Friday, June 1, at North Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in about 3:30 a.m. according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Branden Clarkson said two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing one of them to roll over. Only minor injuries were reported.

The streets have reopened.

