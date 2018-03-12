MLK offramp from northbound I-15 to close for 3 nights

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp from northbound Interstate 15 will be closed for three nights this week, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic moving northbound is directed off of U.S. Highway 95 as part of the "Main Event" segment of Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp from northbound Interstate 15 will be closed for three nights this week, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The long, looping exit ramp will close from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Crews will demolish a freeway bridge during that time as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion effort to widen I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.