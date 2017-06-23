ad-fullscreen
MLK ramps at northbound US 95 will be closed this weekend

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 5:24 pm
 

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp and offramp at northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed this weekend as crews demolish freeway bridges in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramps will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The work is part of the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange known as Project Neon.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Traffic Video
