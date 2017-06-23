MLK ramps at northbound US 95 will be closed this weekend

Traffic merges onto northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp and offramp at northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed this weekend as crews demolish freeway bridges in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramps will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The work is part of the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange known as Project Neon.

