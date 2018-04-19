More Spaghetti Bowl ramp closures this weekend in Las Vegas

Expect another round of closures around Martin Luther King Boulevard this weekend as crews continue to reconfigure the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

All Martin Luther King Boulevard offramps from Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 will close. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

All Martin Luther King Boulevard offramps from Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that same time, crews will close the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. 95, Illia said. And, Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beneath U.S. Highway 95.

The weekend closures are needed so that crews can demolish a freeway bridge as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion effort to widen I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange by July 2019, Illia said.

