Traffic

Mother, child hit while crossing street in central Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2017 - 10:54 pm
 

A mother and child were injured Sunday night when they were hit by a car in the central valley.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street and found the woman and “school-age” child were struck while crossing the street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the driver who struck them remained at the scene. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, Gordon said.

At 10 p.m. eastbound Charleston was shut down between Bruce Street and Burnham Avenue, but Gordon said the road would reopen in about an hour.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

