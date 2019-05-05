Motorcyclist dead after crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after a motorcycle-car crash Sunday morning in the southeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The 48-year-old motorcycle rider died after a crash on East Hacienda Avenue west of Rappahanock Street, near South Nellis Boulevard, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

A 2015 Kia Sorento was heading south on Rappahanock while a 2001 Yamaha R1 motorcycle was heading west on Hacienda, the release said. At the intersection, the Kia turned right onto Hacienda and the motorcycle hit the back of the Kia and tossed its rider, police said.

Both the Kia driver and the motorcyclist were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the motorcyclist died. The Kia driver, a 70-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. She was not suspected of impairment.

The man’s death marks the 42 traffic death investigated by Metro this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Kimber Laux contributed to this report.