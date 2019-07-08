Motorcyclist died of blunt force injuries in Las Vegas hit-and-run

A motorcyclist died of blunt force injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night, and his death has been ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A motorcyclist died of blunt force injuries Saturday night after being hit by a car in the Spring Valley area, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Thomas Robert Wallenta, 59, was taken to University Medical Center after sustaining critical injuries from the crash and died at the hospital later that night. His death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Wallenta was driving west on Flamingo Road when a woman driving a white Nissan Altima ran a red light heading north on Decatur Boulevard and crashed into his motorcycle. The car then veered into the lanes traveling south on Decatur and hit six other stopped vehicles, but no other injuries were reported, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Adrian Beas said.

The woman driving the Altima fled the scene on foot after the crash. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111.

