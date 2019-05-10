Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 in northern Las Vegas Valley

A man died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck Thursday evening on Interstate 15 in the north Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday, May 9, 2019, when he crashed into the back of a pickup truck traveling on southbound Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Officers were called about 4:45 p.m. after a man driving a motorcycle collided with the back of a white pickup truck on southbound I-15, near Lake Mead Boulevard, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Thursday evening.

The black Hyundai motorcycle crashed into the truck after it stopped abruptly in traffic, and the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time, Smaka said. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police do not believe that either driver was impaired, Smaka said. The truck’s driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

The Highway Patrol tweeted about 8 p.m. Thursday that all lanes on I-15 were open.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on I-15/Lake Mead southbound involving a motorcycle. PIO enroute. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 10, 2019

