Motorcyclist killed in crash on US Highway 95 Thursday identified

May 5, 2017 - 9:14 am

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died Thursday after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Indian Springs.

William Allen Kouba, 42, died after being airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas Thursday morning after crashing on the northbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 112.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s dispatch logs indicate the crash was called in about 5:30 a.m. The Highway Patrol’s fatal crash unit is investigating.

