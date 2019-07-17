Motorist killed in US 95 rollover north of Las Vegas

A motorist was killed when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 95 north of Scotty’s Junction early Wednesday.

One motorist was killed when what appears to be a large van apparently lost control and rolled on U.S. 95 northbound several miles north of Scotty's Junction, Nev., about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash US-95 northbound and Clark County Mile Marker 107. Only 1 northbound travel lane open. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/Ll9tJoEsLe — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 17, 2019

The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. on the northbound lanes near mile marker 107, close to Lee Canyon Road, according to a Tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command. No other details were immediately available.

Only one northbound lane is open, so delays are expected as the Highway Patrol investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

