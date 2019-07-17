87°F
Motorist killed in US 95 rollover north of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2019 - 7:18 am
 
Updated July 17, 2019 - 7:22 am

A motorist was killed when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. on the northbound lanes near mile marker 107, close to Lee Canyon Road, according to a Tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command. No other details were immediately available.

Only one northbound lane is open, so delays are expected as the Highway Patrol investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.

