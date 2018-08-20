NDOT asks for public input on project for Henderson interchange

The public will be able to sound off Wednesday about a lane restriping project planned for a heavily congested freeway interchange in Henderson, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Google Street View)

Plans call for repainting the lane stripes along sections of the U.S. Highway 95 interchange with the 215 Beltway, along with the Gibson Road offramp, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Ramp access will also be adjusted at Gibson and Auto Show Drive.

The meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. NDOT officials will hold a formal presentation about the project at 5:30 p.m., which will be streamed live on the agency’s Facebook page.

Public comments can be submitted through 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 through email at jsmithson@dot.nv.gov or by sending a letter to Jesse Smithson, Nevada Roadway Design, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, Nevada, 89712.

36.033556, -115.014427