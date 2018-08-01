NDOT asks for public input on street, freeway improvements

Public comments are being sought on street and freeway improvements across the state, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The comments will be considered as NDOT officials are updating their four-year planning document known as the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which lists projects that are funded through federal, state and local money.

The list includes new roads and intersection improvements along with maintenance, pedestrian and bicycle projects and can be viewed at estip.nevadadot.com/comment.

Comments can be submitted before Aug. 31 through email at jspencer@dot.nv.gov or by mail at 1263 S. Stewart St., Room 205, Carson City, Nevada, 89712, Attn: Joseph Spencer.

