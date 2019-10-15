74°F
NDOT gets $27M boost for North Las Vegas freeway project

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2019 - 5:54 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation secured almost $27 million in federal dollars to go toward the Interstate 15-215 Beltway interchange project in North Las Vegas.

The money is from the Federal Highway Administration’s year-end funds, allowing NDOT to underwrite the $100 million northern beltway interchange project, the department announced Monday.

The project, set to go to bid next month, includes designing new ramps, flyovers and street connections to complete a system-to-system interchange where I-15 meets the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.The project’s scope includes constructing I-15 southbound ramps for the Tropical Parkway interchange.

Other work on the northern beltway interchange includes reconstructing portions of Centennial and Tropical parkways and widening a small portion the 215 Beltway. Construction is expected to begin before year’s end and is slated for completion in 2022.

