NDOT gets $27M boost for North Las Vegas freeway project

The state transportation department secured almost $27 million in federal dollars to go toward the Interstate 15-215 Beltway interchange project in North Las Vegas.

A rendering shows the planned Interstate 15-215 Beltway interchange in North Las Vegas. The Nevada Department of Transportation received $27 million in additional federal funding to go toward the $100 million project. (NDOT)

The money is from the Federal Highway Administration’s year-end funds, allowing NDOT to underwrite the $100 million northern beltway interchange project, the department announced Monday.

The project, set to go to bid next month, includes designing new ramps, flyovers and street connections to complete a system-to-system interchange where I-15 meets the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.The project’s scope includes constructing I-15 southbound ramps for the Tropical Parkway interchange.

Other work on the northern beltway interchange includes reconstructing portions of Centennial and Tropical parkways and widening a small portion the 215 Beltway. Construction is expected to begin before year’s end and is slated for completion in 2022.