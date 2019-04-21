NDOT postpones planned closure of part of Charleston Boulevard

A construction zone is seen in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multiday closure of a portion of Charleston Boulevard that had been set to kick off Monday in downtown Las Vegas has been postponed, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A new start date will be announced soon, NDOT said in a tweet.

Charleston between Commerce Street and Grand Central Parkway had been set to shut to traffic for nine days starting at 6 a.m. Monday and lasting until 6 a.m. May 1, the agency had announced Tuesday.

The second planned closure — the Charleston/Grand Central intersection — is slated to occur from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. May 1.

The planned full mulitiday closure of Charleston Boulevard in Downtown Las Vegas slated to start Monday postponed until a yet to be determined date. #vegas #projectneon #vegastraffic pic.twitter.com/VW43xPU0vo — Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 21, 2019

The closures, associated with Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue, are needed for pavement work, installation of crash beam along Charleston at Union Pacific Railroad bridge (to protect the railroad bridge structure and utility lines), plus final intersection improvements as well as miscellaneous improvements.

Project Neon is 95 percent complete and slated for completion in May.