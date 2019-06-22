Nearly $3M road work project for Eastern Avenue kicks off Monday

A 6-month-long road improvement project on a stretch of Eastern Avenue going from downtown to North Las Vegas gets underway Monday.

Road construction in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A $2.78 million project slated to improve a stretch of Eastern Avenue stretching from downtown to North Las Vegas begins next week.

The project will increase safety, mobility and the reliability of a portion of Eastern from Cope Avenue to U.S. Highway 95. It starts Monday and runs through December, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday. Eastern turns into Civic Drive along this stretch when the road nears Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

Improvements include upgraded sidewalks, improved lighting, pedestrian crosswalks, bicycle lanes, raised medians, and better transit access.

“Southern Nevada’s boom growth has since altered the composition of this corridor over time, adding densely knit subdivisions, schools and businesses where previously there were none, resulting in greater street-level interaction,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “As such, we are retrofitting and improving the roadway to reflect its current usage.”

Other improvements entail midblock crossings with rapid flashing beacons, plus intersection modifications and added signage.

There were 1,225 corridor crashes along Eastern/Civic Center from Cope to U.S. 95 between July 1, 2009 and July 1, 2014, according to NDOT.

Work will take place daily between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Construction will begin at the intersection of Eastern and Bonanza Road, with crews progressing northbound. At least two travel lanes will remain open through the work zone during daytime hours.

