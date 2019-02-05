Nevada gets $8.1M in federal funds for road repairs

Nevada has received an $8.1 million boost from the federal government to go toward emergency-related roadwork.

Repairs are underway to fix a portion of Nipton Road (state Route 164), south of Las Vegas, which closed Aug. 15, 2018, following flash flooding. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration on Tuesday announced Nevada’s share from the more than $705 million in funds disbursed to 34 states and U.S. territories to help pay for repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods and other unexpected events.

“This emergency relief funds repairs for Routes 164, 156 and 158 in Clark County that endured damage by flash flooding,” said the agency’s Deputy Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson in a video message. “This federal support is a critical part of getting roads and bridges open after a natural disaster occurs.”

The emergency relief program reimburses states, territories and federal land management agencies for eligible expenses tied to damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations.

The funds help pay for the reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways and bridges and with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

More than one-fifth of the total amount provided — about $153 million — will go toward repairs to damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Funds were also made available for other severe weather recovery efforts, including the wildfires in California.

A $4.8 million portion of the funds allocated to Clark County will go toward reimbursement for flood damage repair work already performed by the department, including repairs to Deer Creek Road (state Route 158) connecting Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads, according to Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

“The area saw monsoon flooding in July-August that caused slope erosion, which threatened to wash away the road,” Illia said. “Crews rebuilt 30-foot slopes, placing grouted rip-rap and boulders, and made open flood channel enhancements.”

Some grant money will repay the state Transportation Department for flood-related repairs to Nipton Road (state Route 164), which connects U.S. Highway 95, near Searchlight, to Nipton, California. The department undertook a $3.45 million emergency repair to the storm-damaged road, which closed in August following flash flooding.

Illia said a storm washed away portions of the east-west rural highway between mile markers 2 and 6. Improvements, completed in November, consisted of placing new roadbed, asphalt paving and installing a precast concrete box culvert for enhanced storm water drainage, he said.

