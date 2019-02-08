Nevada officers to ‘strictly enforce’ new 80 mph speed limit on I-80

The Nevada Department of Transportation said it will strictly enforce the maximum speed limit from 75 to 80 mph on sections of Interstate 80. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

ELKO — Nevada authorities don’t want a recent increase in speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph on additional sections of Interstate 80 to translate to motorists speeding even faster.

The Nevada Highway Patrol announced the agency “will be strictly enforcing the 80 miles per hour speed limit,” the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

In the upcoming days, weeks and months, troopers will focus greater attention on the enforcement of speed limits, vehicles not utilizing headlights when required, and drivers and passengers who fail to wear seatbelts.

The highway patrol also advises that the use of headlights during daylight hours can improve visibility and reduce the chances of being in a traffic crash.

Headlight use is required by law at all times on certain Nevada highways, such as sections of U.S. Highway 93.