Nevada ranks fourth in nation in fatal hit-and-run crashes

Nevada has the fourth-highest rate of fatal hit-and-run crashes per capita when compared with other states across the country, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reported in a study released Thursday.

Evidence markings are seen during a candlelight vigil at the Las Vegas bus stop where Maria Garcia and her 6-year-old granddaughter, Alyssa Aisa, were killed when they were hit by a drunk driver in 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada has the fourth-highest rate of fatal hit-and-run crashes per capita when compared with other states across the country, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reported in a study released Thursday.

In 2016, there were 32 hit-and-run crashes reported in the Silver State involving at least one death — the highest in a decade, AAA said. Between 2006 and 2016, there were 246 hit-and-run crashes involving at least one fatality on Nevada’s roads.

Per capita, New Mexico, Louisiana and Florida reported the highest rate of fatal hit-and-run crashes in 2016, while New Hampshire, Maine and Minnesota had the lowest rates, AAA said.

Nationally, hit-and-run crashes resulted in 2,049 deaths in 2016, the highest number on record and a 60 percent jump from 2009, AAA’s study.

A majority of the hit-and-run fatalities were pedestrians and bicyclists. AAA advised drivers, cyclists and walkers to be aware, caution, patient and vigilant when navigating the road.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.