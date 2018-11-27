Traffic

New app feature combines ride share, bus trips in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2018 - 11:26 am
 

Traveling around Southern Nevada just got easier for those without access to personal motor vehicles.

Transit, a bus tracking and trip planning app backed by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, unveiled a new feature that allows users to map out trips based on flexibility and budget by adding ride share options, the transportation body announced Tuesday.

Transit+ enables users to plan, book, and pay for a ride from either Uber or Lyft, while getting real-time updates on their RTC bus connection. The ability to consolidate each step into in one app, reduces waiting times and allows customers to compare options for connecting to transit, the RTC said.

The app also provides users suggestions that include taking an Uber or Lyft part of the way to connect with an RTC bus.

“This innovative partnership will help transform public transportation in Southern Nevada, making it much more convenient and accessible to seamlessly ride and pay for a variety of transportation services,” said Tina Quigley, RTC general manager. “Users can now determine the best transportation option in a single app, including transit, bike share and ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft, making mobility beneficial to everyone.”

Transit+ is different from other trip planning apps because it emphasizes the capability of multimodal transportation by focusing on ride hailing and public transportation.

RTC is one of only nine bus-only transit agencies in North America where Transit+ is launching. RTC partnered with Transit in 2016 for its rideRTC mobile ticketing and trip planning app. Transit+ also links to rail connections in Boston, Cleveland and San Jose, California.

Transit plans to soon add other transportation methods to its list of suggested routes including bike share.

“Our mission at Transit is to make it easy to get around without your own car,” said Jake Sion, chief operating officer of Montreal, Quebec-based Transit. “By connecting Uber and Lyft seamlessly with RTC’s public transit service, we’re promoting ride-hail as a vital first- and last-mile link to reduce congestion, rather than worsen it. Today’s announcement brings the future of transportation closer to reality in Las Vegas.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

