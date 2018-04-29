New sections of Northwest Beltway opening to traffic this week

Drivers on the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of Las Vegas Valley will soon see the fruition of construction from Craig Road to Hualapai Way.
Motorists traveling northbound on the highway will begin to use newly built parts of the beltway overnight on Tuesday as the highway will be shifted onto the new sections.
Traffic traveling southbound will be shifted onto the new sections of the beltway overnight Wednesday. The southbound 215 ramps at Ann and Lone Mountain roads will be closed.
Both traffic shifts will begin at 9 p.m. and be completed before rush-hour traffic the following morning