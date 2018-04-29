New sections of Northwest Beltway opening to traffic this week

Drivers on the 215 Beltway in the northwest part of Las Vegas Valley will soon see the fruition of construction from Craig Road to Hualapai Way .

A view of the 215 Beltway just south of the Lone Mountain Road overpass shows traffic sharing the southbound lanes on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Travel lanes will be opened to northbound traffic this week. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Traffic shares the lanes that will be dedicated to southbound traffic near the Centennial Parkway overpass on the 215 Beltway on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Travel lanes will be opened to northbound traffic this week. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Traffic barriers on the 215 Beltway just south of Lone Mountain Road block the northbound lanes on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Travel lanes will be opened to northbound traffic this week. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Traffic follows lane closures around barriers on the 215 Beltway just south of Lone Mountain Road on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Travel lanes will be opened to northbound traffic this week. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Motorists traveling northbound on the highway will begin to use newly built parts of the beltway overnight on Tuesday as the highway will be shifted onto the new sections.

Traffic traveling southbound will be shifted onto the new sections of the beltway overnight Wednesday. The southbound 215 ramps at Ann and Lone Mountain roads will be closed.

Both traffic shifts will begin at 9 p.m. and be completed before rush-hour traffic the following morning