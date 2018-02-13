North Carolina man dies in motorcycle crash in west Las Vegas

A motorcyclist is dead after the bike he was riding and a Honda Civic collided Monday night in west Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after colliding with a vehicle in the western Las Vegas Valley.

At about 7:35 p.m. Monday, police said, Charles Lee Robson of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was heading west on Spring Mountain Road, near Spring Shower Drive, when his 2006 Harley-Davidson struck a 2017 Honda Civic. The 36-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled Robson’s cause and manner of death Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department determined the Honda had turned left onto Spring Mountain Road into the path of the motorcycle. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.

The 29-year-old driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.

This is the seventh traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.