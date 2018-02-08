North Las Vegas adds new signals to make 3 intersections safer

Three new traffic signals are expected to increase safety at three intersections with a growing number of vehicles and pedestrians, North Las Vegas city officials said.

A new signal is expected to be switched on later this week at Alexander Road and Clayton Street, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said.

The move comes after new signals were turned on last month along Commerce Street at Gowan and Ann roads, Goldberg said.

The new signals cost a combined $2.4 million, funded by the county’s fuel revenue indexing money.

