North Las Vegas exit off 215 Beltway to close for 3 months

An exit off the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas will be closed for about three months starting Monday because of construction work.

An aerial view of the Losee Road interchange at the northern 215 Beltway is seen in 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Starting at 2 a.m. Monday, the Losee Road crossover will be closed, according to a Clark County press release. Drivers traveling west on the Beltway will not be able to exit at Losee Road, and drivers will not be able to get on the Beltway’s westbound lanes when coming from the road.

At 11 p.m. Sunday the next exit west of Losee Road, the crossover at Pecos Road, will reopen for drivers. The county notes the Pecos Road crossover is the closest exit to the Veterans Administration hospital at 6900 N. Pecos Road.

The construction is part of the Northern Beltway improvement project, which will turn the 215 into a full freeway from North Fifth Street to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just west of Range Road.

The project includes new interchanges and bridges at Losee, Pecos and Lamb Boulevard, plus new medians, high-mast lighting, and drainage facilities, the county said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020, according to the release.

36.290493, -115.116968