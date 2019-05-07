Northbound I-15 lanes opened after Primm incidents
All northbound lanes have reopened following a crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 15 northbound near Primm.
The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on I-15 northbound at Primm, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.
About 5:30 a.m., a car caught fire on I-15 northbound at mile marker 16, between Primm and Jean. At this time, it’s unknown if the two incidents were related.
Delays are expected.
No further information was immediately available.
Contact Jessica Terrones at jt