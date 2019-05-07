Northbound I-15 lanes opened after Primm incidents

All northbound lanes have reopened following a crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 15 northbound near Primm.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on I-15 northbound at Primm, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation website.

About 5:30 a.m., a car caught fire on I-15 northbound at mile marker 16, between Primm and Jean. At this time, it’s unknown if the two incidents were related.

Delays are expected.

No further information was immediately available.