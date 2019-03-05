Northbound I-15 near Mesquite reopens after semi-truck fire

No one was injured when a semitractor-trailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, briefly shutting down northbound Interstate 15 near Mesquite.

The vehicle fire was reported shortly after 1:20 p.m. about eight miles south of Mesquite’s city limits, according to Mesquite Police Department spokesman Quinn Averett. One lane had reopened about 2 p.m., and traffic was still moving slowly just before 3 p.m., Averett said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and volunteers with the Clark County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

