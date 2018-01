The ramp linking northbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed for overnight work on Monday and Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Crews continue work on the $1 billion effort to redesign and widen Interstate 15 from the U.S. Highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue by July 2019. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

The closure runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days, allowing crews to pave the road and remove some overhead signs, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

