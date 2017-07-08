ad-fullscreen
Northwest valley traffic crash leaves one person dead

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 1:30 pm
 

One person is dead after a Saturday morning crash in the northwest valley.

About 11:40 a.m. Saturday a Chrysler 300 and Toyota Prius collided at the intersection of West Craig Road and Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Hank said the person who died became trapped inside a vehicle during the crash. Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating, and the intersection is closed.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the person who died after family is notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

