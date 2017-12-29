One person injured in central Las Vegas crash

A central valley intersection has re-opened after it was blocked off for more than an hour due to an injury crash.

Las Vegas police respond to a Friday morning crash at Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard. (Regional Transportation Commission)

A central valley intersection has re-opened after it was blocked off for more than an hour due to an injury crash.

Las Vegas police responded at 4 a.m. Friday to reports of a crash at Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

One person suffered minor to moderate injuries after a minivan and sedan collided in the intersection, Kisfalvi said.

Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles blocking several lanes on Desert Inn, but the crash was cleared and the vehicles were towed away by about 5:25 a.m.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.