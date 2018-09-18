Overnight closure of US 95 bumped to Wednesday night

Delivery delays of nine concrete bridge girders prompted NDOT to push back the scheduled overnight closure Tuesday of U.S. 95 at Interstate 15 until Wednesday night.

Smooth traffic flow is seen on U.S. Highway 95 South, right, during an initial round of ramp and lane closures connecting Interstate 15 South, left, around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A planned overnight closure of U.S. Highway 95 near the Spaghetti Bowl has been bumped back a day.

Delivery delays of nine concrete bridge girders prompted the Nevada Department of Transportation to push back the scheduled overnight closure Tuesday of U.S. 95 at Interstate 15 until Wednesday night, NDOT spokesman Tony Ilia said. The closures are part of the extensive Project Neon roads revamping project.

Both directions of the highway will close nightly on Wednesday and Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m., according to the department. The stretch of U.S. 95 will be open this weekend during the Life is Beautiful festival in nearby downtown Las Vegas. The nightly closures of that stretch will resume Monday as well as Sept. 26-27.

The Spaghetti Bowl interchange ramps will stay open during the nightly closures, but the I-15 ramps in both directions to Martin Luther King Boulevard and the U.S. 95 northbound ramp to Martin Luther King will be closed those nights from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m., according to the department.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.