Overnight closures expected to affect traffic during Project Neon work

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 4:40 pm
 

Three overnight closures are expected to affect traffic this week for drivers in downtown Las Vegas as crews continue to work on the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange known as Project Neon, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Charleston Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Desert Lane from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and again from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will close from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, Illia said. During that time, the ramp linking southbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. 95 will also close.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

