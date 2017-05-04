Overnight lane closures slated on south Las Vegas Strip

A rendering of the connector bridge on Tropicana Avenue between Tropicana Las Vegas and the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A southern section of the Strip will be restricted for overnight street paving Sunday and Monday as part of a larger project to renovate four pedestrian bridges, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Several lanes will be closed in each direction from the bridges, extending up to 300 feet at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, and again from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The east pedestrian bridge linking the MGM Grand and Tropicana hotel-casinos is scheduled to reopen at the end of June.

Upgrades to four pedestrian bridges at the Strip’s southern end will be completed six months ahead of schedule at the request of surrounding hotels, Illia said. The expedited timeline adds $237,000 to the final cost.

The bridges connecting the MGM Grand, Tropicana, Excalibur and New York-New York hotel-casinos will be fitted with new escalators, tempered-glass panes, aluminum panels and lighted handrails by Dec. 29 — well ahead of the initial mid-2018 deadline, Illia said.

The makeover, now pegged at more than $30.2 million, is primarily funded by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Clark County will assume responsibility for the bridges when the project wraps up.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.