Overnight lanes closures planned for pair of Valley freeway projects

Another round of freeway ramp closures associated with two major road improvement projects are slated for this week.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 northbound ramp and the Martin Luther King Boulevard to I-15 northbound ramp will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The temporary closures are needed for painting as part of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue, which broke ground in 2016.

The project is 94 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in May.

In addition, the U.S. 95 northbound offramp to Buffalo Drive in northwest Las Vegas will close overnight three times this week.

The closures, associated with the $73 million Centennial Bowl interchange project, will occur from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, NDOT said.

The temporary closures are needed to erect falsework for construction of flyover ramps as part of the next phase of the interchange project, which broke ground in January.

The project calls for the construction of an east-to-south bridge as well as a north-to-west connector. The project is scheduled to finish in late 2021.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.