Overnight work planned for US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

Several sections of U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted for overnight work on Wednesday as crews continue work on a freeway-widening project in northwest Las Vegas.

(Thinkstock)

Several sections of U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted for overnight work on Wednesday as crews continue work on a $78 million freeway-widening project in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Northbound U.S. 95 will be narrowed to a single lane at Ann Road, with a possible 30-minute traffic stop from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, department spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that same time, southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to a single lane at Durango Road. Additionally, motorists can expect closures at the freeway onramps for southbound Durango Drive and northbound Buffalo.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.