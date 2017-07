An overturned car has closed the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, the Regional Transportation Commission reported on Twitter.

Overturned car on the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit from northbound U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Overturned car on the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit from northbound Interstate 15, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Nevada Highway Patrol is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.