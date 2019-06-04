Overturned semitrailer blocking I-15 northeast of Las Vegas
Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 approaching Apex northeast of Las Vegas are blocked because of an overturned semi-trailer Tuesdsay morning.
The semitrailer, shown on a Nevada Department of Transportation camera, is on its side, blocking the southbound lanes of I-15. The Nevada Highway Patrol responded about 5:50 a.m., according to their traffic site.
Heavy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
