Overturned semitrailer blocking I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2019 - 6:38 am
 

Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 approaching Apex northeast of Las Vegas are blocked because of an overturned semitrailer Tuesdsay morning.

(RTC Cameras)
The semitrailer, shown on a Nevada Department of Transportation camera, is on its side, blocking the southbound lanes of I-15. The Nevada Highway Patrol responded about 5:50 a.m., according to their traffic site.

Heavy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

